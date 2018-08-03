Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for NWF Group (NWF)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of LON NWF opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.40) on Tuesday. NWF Group has a 12-month low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 187 ($2.46).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Richard Anthony Whiting sold 23,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £42,168.69 ($55,404.93).

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and distribution business that delivers feed, food, and fuel in the United Kingdom. The company's Feeds segment manufactures and sells animal feed and other agricultural products. Its Food segment is involved in warehousing and distributing ambient grocery and other products to supermarket and other retail distribution centers.

