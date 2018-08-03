Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on PEB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.79.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.50. 42,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.27. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,112 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,004,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,681,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,623,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 126,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 482,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,972 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.