PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

PBF Energy has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PBF Energy to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of PBF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. 41,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,397. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

