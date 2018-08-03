Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) COO Sells $3,429,817.16 in Stock

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $3,429,817.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,517,147.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paypal opened at $85.53 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $57.58 and a 52 week high of $92.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 122.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Paypal by 160.6% during the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 165.3% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 40.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Paypal to $92.00 and gave the stock a “$88.22” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.45.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

