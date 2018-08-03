Paul Randolph Jewer Sells 4,300 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) insider Paul Randolph Jewer sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.50, for a total transaction of C$285,950.00.

Paul Randolph Jewer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Paul Randolph Jewer sold 400 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.13, for a total transaction of C$23,252.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Paul Randolph Jewer sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.00, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00.

Toromont Industries traded down C$0.53, hitting C$65.80, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 80,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,359. Toromont Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of C$43.83 and a 52 week high of C$67.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on TIH shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.00.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

