Paul J. Krump Sells 126 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB) Stock

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) insider Paul J. Krump sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $17,645.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,276,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CB opened at $137.64 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $123.96 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,090.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $2,482,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $843,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

