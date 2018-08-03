Parker Drilling (PKD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.37 EPS

Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $118.60 million for the quarter. Parker Drilling had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%.

Shares of Parker Drilling traded down $0.37, reaching $3.86, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 8,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.54. Parker Drilling has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 645,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $219,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,596,054 shares of company stock valued at $537,609 in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Parker Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Parker Drilling Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

