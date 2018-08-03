Paribas Bnp Sells 20,000,000 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) Stock

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Director Paribas Bnp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $555,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paribas Bnp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

On Friday, June 8th, Paribas Bnp sold 1,530,000 shares of First Hawaiian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $42,166,800.00.

On Thursday, May 10th, Paribas Bnp sold 15,300,000 shares of First Hawaiian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $421,668,000.00.

Shares of First Hawaiian opened at $28.69 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 60.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.