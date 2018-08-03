Parallel Advisors LLC Has $134,000 Holdings in Ciena Co. (CIEN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 36,042.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $31.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.35.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $196,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $51,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena opened at $25.43 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $27.73.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.38 million. Ciena had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

