Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 538.7% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 56,585 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

COL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.01.

Rockwell Collins opened at $137.38 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a one year low of $112.08 and a one year high of $139.63.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

