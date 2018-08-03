Pandora Media (P) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.59. Pandora Media shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 426710 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Pandora Media from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities began coverage on Pandora Media in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pandora Media from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 target price on Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

In related news, CAO Karen Sammis Walker sold 11,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $86,306.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 159,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,549.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Robinson sold 43,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $322,977.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 742,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,575.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,810 shares of company stock valued at $731,164. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pandora Media by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,199,893 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,893 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Pandora Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,605,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Pandora Media by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,894,800 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,609 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pandora Media by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,397 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 354,753 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pandora Media by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,285 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 58,950 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $384.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.61 million. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 227.89%. equities analysts anticipate that Pandora Media Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

