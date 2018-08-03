Pandora Media (P) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on P. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barrington Research upgraded Pandora Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Pandora Media from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pandora Media from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Pandora Media from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

Pandora Media opened at $8.16 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Pandora Media has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of -0.63.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 227.89% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $384.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. analysts predict that Pandora Media will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen G. Bene sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $48,647.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 604,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,471,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Sammis Walker sold 11,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $86,306.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 159,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,549.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,810 shares of company stock worth $731,164 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of P. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 91.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,199,893 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,893 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the first quarter worth about $14,605,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 130.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,894,800 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the first quarter worth about $6,045,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 4,461.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557,382 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 545,162 shares during the last quarter.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

