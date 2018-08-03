Pandora Media (P) PT Raised to $8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the Internet radio service’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $8.00 target price on Pandora Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley raised Pandora Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on Pandora Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pandora Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

Shares of Pandora Media traded down $0.40, reaching $7.76, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 317,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,512. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Pandora Media has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of -0.63.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 243.61% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $384.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.61 million. analysts expect that Pandora Media will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pandora Media news, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 22,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $161,647.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 750,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,421.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen Sammis Walker sold 11,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $86,306.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 159,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,549.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,810 shares of company stock worth $731,164 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pandora Media by 91.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,199,893 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,893 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pandora Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,605,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Pandora Media by 130.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,894,800 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,609 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pandora Media by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,397 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 354,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pandora Media by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,285 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 58,950 shares during the last quarter.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

