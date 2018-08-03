Panasonic (PCRFY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Panasonic traded up $0.18, hitting $13.16, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,779. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter. research analysts expect that Panasonic will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services electrical and electronic products under the Panasonic brand name worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, personal care products, microwave ovens, digital cameras, home audio equipment, video equipment, fixed-phones, vacuum cleaners, rice cookers, show cases, compressors, fuel cells, etc.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.