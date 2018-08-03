Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Palo Alto Networks earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the network technology company an impact score of 46.2819974866907 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:PANW opened at $208.86 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $126.56 and a 1 year high of $219.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.14, a PEG ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $567.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.79 million. equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.77, for a total value of $229,020.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,491,085.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,033,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,153,846.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 73,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,307,149 and sold 168,195 shares valued at $34,488,581. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

