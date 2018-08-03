PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th.

PacWest Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. PacWest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

PacWest Bancorp opened at $50.92 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $55.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $301.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.62 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Carlson sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $60,863.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher D. Blake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $539,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,236.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

