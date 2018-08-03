Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 105.22% and a negative return on equity of 91.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California traded down $0.07, hitting $3.81, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 1,374,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,299. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $499.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.80 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.