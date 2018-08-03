P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

PTSI opened at $57.71 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $364.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.28.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98,216.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 51.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

