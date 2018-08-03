OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OUTKY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

OUTKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

OUTKY stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.03. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. The company provides stainless steel bars, coils and sheets, steel precision strips, rebars, and wire rods; and semi-finished products, such as cast billets and blooms, cast slabs, stainless steel ingots, and rolled and forged billets, as well as pipes.

