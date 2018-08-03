OurPet’s (OPCO) Issues Earnings Results

OurPet’s (OTCMKTS:OPCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. OurPet’s had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.37%.

OTCMKTS OPCO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.75. 112,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.27. OurPet’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Get OurPet's alerts:

OurPet’s Company Profile

OurPet's Company designs, develops, produces, and markets various accessories and consumable pet products for enhancing the health, safety, comfort, and enjoyment of pets in the United States and internationally. It offers various pet products, such as dog, cat, and bird feeders; storage bins; dog and cat toys; cat and dog waste management products; catnip products; scratchers and cat treats; dog houses, bowls, and molds; cat litter, litter box accessories, and disposable litter boxes; and pet supplements.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for OurPet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OurPet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.