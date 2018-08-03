OurPet’s (OPCO) Issues Earnings Results

OurPet’s (OTCMKTS:OPCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. OurPet’s had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.37%.
OTCMKTS OPCO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.75. 112,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.27. OurPet’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.
OurPet’s Company Profile
