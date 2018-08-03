Osram Licht (OSR) PT Set at €45.00 by Commerzbank

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price target from stock analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OSR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Osram Licht in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.25 ($61.47).

Osram Licht opened at €41.13 ($48.39) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Osram Licht has a 1-year low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a 1-year high of €79.42 ($93.44).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

