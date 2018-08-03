Orthofix International NV (OFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.45 Million

Analysts predict that Orthofix International NV (NASDAQ:OFIX) will report $115.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $115.90 million. Orthofix International reported sales of $108.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix International will report full year sales of $462.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $463.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $489.33 million per share, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $491.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orthofix International.

Orthofix International (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.10 million. Orthofix International had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OFIX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Orthofix International in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orthofix International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, insider Bradley V. Niemann sold 11,250 shares of Orthofix International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $641,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Davide Bianchi sold 14,762 shares of Orthofix International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $885,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,620. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,653,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,957,000 after purchasing an additional 189,215 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares in the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix International by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 298,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix International by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 170,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $61.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. Orthofix International has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $61.86.

Orthofix International Company Profile

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

