Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $17.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Oritani Financial an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oritani Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Oritani Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 63,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Oritani Financial by 26.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Oritani Financial in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oritani Financial in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oritani Financial traded down $0.15, reaching $15.90, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 6,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,762. The company has a market cap of $748.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.41. Oritani Financial has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. analysts anticipate that Oritani Financial will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

