Orion Group (ORN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 17478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $159.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

In related news, insider Mark R. Stauffer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 443,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $255,000 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $260.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

