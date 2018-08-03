Orbotech (ORBK) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

Media stories about Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orbotech earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.5062842278614 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ORBK opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.58. Orbotech has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Orbotech had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.51 million. Orbotech’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Orbotech will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

ORBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

