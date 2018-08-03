Orange (ORAN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Orange (NYSE:ORAN) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orange earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44.5844025452508 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Orange opened at $16.91 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. Orange has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ORAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Orange in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

