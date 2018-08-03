Oracle Co. (ORCL) Holdings Trimmed by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,525 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.5% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $23,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,644,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,005,059.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $2,164,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,050,500 shares of company stock worth $48,160,140 in the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Nomura dropped their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

