Oppenheimer Raises American Tower (AMT) Price Target to $160.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Guggenheim cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock opened at $148.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. American Tower has a 52 week low of $130.37 and a 52 week high of $155.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $6,090,669.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,010,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,529 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,354. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 37,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 77,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 455,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 428,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.