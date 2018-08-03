Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP)

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in a report issued on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the travel company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRIP. BidaskClub upgraded Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock opened at $51.18 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 106.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,628,682 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $434,607,000 after buying an additional 343,853 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $173,386,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 15.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,088,039 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $126,270,000 after purchasing an additional 403,489 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 14.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,274,335 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $92,997,000 after purchasing an additional 292,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 5.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,912,365 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $78,197,000 after purchasing an additional 96,247 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $477,377.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Noel Bertram Watson sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $35,002.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 726 shares in the company, valued at $34,906.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,768 shares of company stock worth $1,012,932 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

