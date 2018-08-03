Ophthotech (OPHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Chardan Capital currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We remain positive on the company’s relatively low-cost entry into gene therapy (GT) but reiterate our Neutral rating until we gain additional visibility on these assets. Recall both the Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10) gene therapy to deliver miniCEP290″ and ABCA4 GT in Stargardt disease licensed from 2018, as well as the autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa (adRP) asset licensed from the 2018, are preclinical. As such, catalysts are limited and, aside from a possible publication in the near term, are likely to generate meaningful catalysts on a 2020 horizon at best.”,” Chardan Capital’s analyst wrote.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ophthotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Ophthotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.37. 126,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,015. Ophthotech has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $89.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. analysts forecast that Ophthotech will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ophthotech in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ophthotech by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ophthotech by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ophthotech by 40.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ophthotech by 85.2% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 125,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Ophthotech Company Profile

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

