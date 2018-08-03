OpGen (OPGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 409.83% and a negative return on equity of 437.11%.

NASDAQ:OPGN traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.85. 110,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.50. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPGN. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OpGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

