Open Text (OTEX) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of Open Text traded up $1.92, reaching $39.68, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 63,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.30. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $754.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.02 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Open Text will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal.

