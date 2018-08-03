Op Bancorp (OPBK) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Op Bancorp were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OPBK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,439,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $5,413,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $6,593,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Op Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Op Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

OPBK stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Op Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

