OneLedger Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $598,602.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, IDEX, LATOKEN and Kucoin. OneLedger has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $598,602.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003534 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00376043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00190186 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000205 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013387 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000795 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger’s genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,688,939 tokens. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, CoinEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.