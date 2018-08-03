ON Semiconductor Corp to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 16.66%.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Shares of ON opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.54. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $352,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Hall sold 25,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $595,483.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,997.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,929 shares of company stock worth $3,062,646 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

