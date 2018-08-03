OMV (OMVKY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OMV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of OMV opened at $56.57 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. OMV has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

