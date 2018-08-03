Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Analysts at FIG Partners increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2018 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp opened at $15.55 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 14.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,031 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,414,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 454,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 717,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 137,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

