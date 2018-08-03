Old National Bancorp (ONB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.90 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.37. 23,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 36.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,648,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,762,000 after purchasing an additional 712,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,718,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,041,000 after purchasing an additional 278,468 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.2% in the first quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 652,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 232,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 153,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

