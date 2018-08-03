Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oil States International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Oil States International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Oil States International from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

Get Oil States International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Oil States International by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 28.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oil States International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Oil States International by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 93,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period.

Oil States International traded down $0.40, hitting $32.90, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 27,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,457. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.