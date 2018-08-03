Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics opened at $19.49 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $529.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

