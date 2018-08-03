Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) a €82.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by Oddo Bhf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Cfra set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.89 ($92.81).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA opened at €68.82 ($80.96) on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

