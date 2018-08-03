Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 222.73%. The firm had revenue of $104.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.12 million.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group traded up $0.02, reaching $2.03, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 330,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,307. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.00. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

OZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

