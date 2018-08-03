Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (OZM)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 65.6% annually over the last three years. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Och-Ziff Capital Management Group to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get Och-Ziff Capital Management Group alerts:

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group traded up $0.02, hitting $2.03, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 330,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,307. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.00. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 222.73%. The business had revenue of $104.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.12 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OZM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.