OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OCFC. Hovde Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $70.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.43 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.82%. research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 17,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 109.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $109,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

