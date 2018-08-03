Oceaneering International (OII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Following the weaker year-over-year results in the second quarter of 2018, we are downgrading our investment thesis from 'Buy' to 'Hold'. OII's Subsea Products and Subsea Projects witnessed a steep decline in operating income in the recent quarter. Further, bearing the brunt of reduced spending and delays in project awards, offshore markets are likely to remain challenging for the remainder of 2018. Nonetheless, we appreciate Oceaneering's geographically diversified asset base spread across the United States and rest of the world. Further, buyout of Ecosse Subsea Limited has extended Oceaneering’s service line capabilities within the offshore renewable energy market. The company’s strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and manageable debt-to-capital also bode well. However, we exhibit caution amid reduced EBITDA guidance and increased capex budget for 2018 which may put further pressure in its cash flows.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OII. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 75,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,316. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.86 and a beta of 1.35. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $27.66.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

