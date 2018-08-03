Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocean Rig UDW from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Ocean Rig UDW alerts:

Ocean Rig UDW stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 244,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,921. Ocean Rig UDW has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Rig UDW Company Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc, an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Rig UDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.