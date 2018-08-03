Oakview Capital Management L.P. Sells 128,387 Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 128,387 shares during the quarter. CNX Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 9.2% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CNX Midstream Partners were worth $23,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNXM. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $600,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners opened at $20.22 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 46.60% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3361 per share. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $134,774,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNXM. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

