Oakview Capital Management L.P. Acquires 17,120 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 5.2% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $12,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 58.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $48.14 and a 12 month high of $75.75.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.476 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

