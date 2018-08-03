Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 5,155 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $43,817.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,550. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

