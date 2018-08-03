Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 5,155 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $43,817.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCSI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,550. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.25.
Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oaktree Strategic Income
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.
Read More: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.