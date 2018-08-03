Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Position Boosted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Oaktree Capital Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Oaktree Capital Group by 1,310.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Oaktree Capital Group news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd E. Molz sold 16,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $673,850.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $105,507 and sold 55,082 shares valued at $2,224,702.

OAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Oaktree Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Oaktree Capital Group opened at $41.85 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $48.05.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.75 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Oaktree Capital Group’s payout ratio is 96.73%.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

